Turkish gendarmerie and intelligence forces arrested a YPG/PKK terrorist in southeastern Turkey during a joint anti-terror operation on Monday.

According to security sources, local gendarmerie and members of the country's intelligence service arrested a member of the YPG/PKK terrorist group and another suspect in Mardin province.

Operations are ongoing to capture the owner of the house, sources said.

Another YPG/PKK member on the run from the group surrendered to Turkish security forces in Sirnak province on Monday evening.