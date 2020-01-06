Since the start of the Syrian crisis, Turkey’s National Intelligence Organization (MIT) has played a major role in the success of the nation’s cross-border operations, Turkey’s president said on Monday.

Since 2016, Turkey has launched a trio of successful anti-terrorist operations across its border into northern Syria, to prevent the formation of a terrorist corridor there: Operations Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (last October).

"The role of national intelligence in solving the murder of [Saudi journalist Jamal] Khashoggi was outstanding and made our country proud at the international level," President Recep Tayyip Erdogan added at the inauguration ceremony for the MIT's new headquarters in the capital Ankara.

Khashoggi, a contributor to The Washington Post, was killed at the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul in October 2018, in an operation denied and covered up by Saudi authorities, according to international investigations.