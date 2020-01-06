TÜRKİYE
'Turkish intel helps cross-border operations succeed' - Erdogan
Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says the National Intelligence Organization (MIT) has played a major role in the success of cross-border operations, as well as solving the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan delivers a speech as he attends the Symposium on Urban Security at the Presidential Complex in Ankara, Turkey on January 02, 2020. / AA
January 6, 2020

Since the start of the Syrian crisis, Turkey’s National Intelligence Organization (MIT) has played a major role in the success of the nation’s cross-border operations, Turkey’s president said on Monday.

Since 2016, Turkey has launched a trio of successful anti-terrorist operations across its border into northern Syria, to prevent the formation of a terrorist corridor there: Operations Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (last October).

"The role of national intelligence in solving the murder of [Saudi journalist Jamal] Khashoggi was outstanding and made our country proud at the international level," President Recep Tayyip Erdogan added at the inauguration ceremony for the MIT's new headquarters in the capital Ankara.

Khashoggi, a contributor to The Washington Post, was killed at the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul in October 2018, in an operation denied and covered up by Saudi authorities, according to international investigations.

Turning to the conflict in Libya, Erdogan said, on the heels of new authorisation for Turkey to militarily aid Libya's UN-recognised Government of National Accord (GNA): "Turkey’s National Intelligence Organisation is thoroughly fulfilling its duties in Libya."

Since the ouster of late leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, two seats of power have emerged in Libya: Warlord Khalifa Haftar in eastern Libya supported mainly by Egypt and the United Arab Emirates, and the Government of National Accord (GNA) in the capital Tripoli, which enjoys UN and international recognition.

Turkey's parliament last week passed a motion allowing the deployment of troops in Libya for one year in order to respond to threats from illegitimate armed groups and other terror groups targeting both countries' national interests.

The motion also aims to provide security in Libya in the face of any possible mass migration and to provide Libyans with humanitarian aid. Turkish forces will be able to launch an "operation and [military] intervention" to protect Turkey's interests and prevent future irreparable situations, said the motion.

