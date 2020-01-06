US lawmakers will vote in coming days on a war powers resolution aimed at putting a check on President Donald Trump's military actions after he ordered the killing of a top Iranian general, a senior Democrat said.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced the plan to introduce and vote on the resolution "to limit the president's military actions regarding Iran," in a letter to colleagues late on Sunday.

The measure, she explained, "reasserts Congress's long-established oversight responsibilities by mandating that if no further congressional action is taken, the administration's military hostilities with regard to Iran cease within 30 days."

Trump last week ordered the shock killing of Qasem Soleimani, the head of Iran's elite Quds Force and one of the country's most influential leaders, who was slain Friday in a US drone strike in Baghdad.

Pelosi said the move put US troops and civilians in danger by "risking a serious escalation of tensions with Iran."