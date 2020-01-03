A Turkish court ruled on Friday to formally arrest five suspects who were detained as part of an investigation into ex-Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn's transit through Turkey after fleeing Japan, according to judicial sources.

Ghosn became an international fugitive after he revealed on Tuesday he had fled to Lebanon to escape what he called a "rigged" justice system in Japan, where he faces charges relating to alleged financial crimes.

The suspects were accused of “human trafficking.”

On Thursday, seven people including four pilots, two employees for a private ground service company and one company executive were arrested.

The arrests came after Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office launched an investigation into Ghosn's escape to the Lebanese capital of Beirut via Istanbul's Ataturk Airport, after skipping bail in Japan.

Where is Ghosn?

Ghosn, who is Lebanese and also holds French and Brazilian passports, arrived in Lebanon on Monday after a stop in Turkey. Lebanese Justice Minister Albert Serhan told The Associated Press that Ghosn entered the country with a legal passport.

Ghosn issued a statement saying his family members played no role in his escape and that he did it alone. He said he will talk to reporters next week. Serhan said Lebanese prosecutors will question Ghosn, but there are no charges pending against him in Lebanon.

Escape despite heavy surveillance

Little is known about how Ghosn was able to leave Japan. He picked a time where security lapses are more likely, government offices are closed all week for New Year holidays. But his whereabouts were closely monitored, including by 24-hour security cameras, and his lawyers supposedly had all of his passports.

He was able to use the internet only in his lawyer's office, and he was forbidden from seeing his wife, Carole. They were recently allowed video calls, but only in the presence of his lawyer. Ghosn's chief lawyer, Junichiro Hironaka, said he had no knowledge of the escape and was stunned by it.

How did Ghosn get out?

The dramatic disappearance has set off wild speculation, including that Ghosn was carted off inside a musical instrument case, though Japanese broadcaster NHK reported on Friday that surveillance video showed him exiting his home alone shortly before he left Japan.

A Turkish charter airline company said its jets were used in the escape and blamed an employee who falsified records. MNG Jet said Ghosn's name did not appear on the official documentation for a flight from Dubai to Osaka and then on to Istanbul or another for a flight from Istanbul to Beirut. It's not known how Ghosn might have travelled to Osaka to get on the flight.

Ghosn as fugitive

Interpol issued a wanted notice on Thursday for Ghosn. Lebanon, which does not have an extradition treaty with Japan, must now decide how to respond.