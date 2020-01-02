Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday up to 250,000 refugees were fleeing toward Turkey from Syria's northwest Idlib region after weeks of renewed bombardment by Russian and Syrian regime forces.

"Right now, 200,000 to 250,000 refugees are moving towards our borders," Erdogan told a conference in Ankara. "We are trying to prevent them with some measures, but it's not easy. It's difficult, they are humans too."

The president questioned the humanitarian sensitivities of those who oppose foreigners in their cities, at a time when Turkey is hosting some five million refugees, including some four million Syrians — the largest refugee population anywhere the world.

Erdogan said it was taking steps with some difficulty to prevent another wave from crossing its border.

Ankara has so far spent $40 billion on the refugees, according to official figures.

With winter worsening an escalating crisis, the United Nations has said some 284,000 people had fled their homes as of Monday.

Up to three million people live in Idlib, the last opposition-held swathe of territory after Syria's nearly nine-year civil war.

'Almost empty' towns

Towns and villages have been pounded by Russian jets and Syrian regime artillery since a renewed regime assault last month, despite a deal agreed on last September by the leaders of Turkey, Russia, and Iran to ease tensions.

At least eight people, including five children, were killed on Wednesday in the town of Idlib when the Syrian regime launched missiles that struck a shelter for displaced families, witnesses and residents said.