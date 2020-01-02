Turkish authorities are investigating possible security flaws that allowed former Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn to skip bail in Japan and flee to Lebanon via Istanbul.

Turkey's interior ministry said a number of suspects, including pilots, have been detained as part of its investigation.

Ghosn fled to Lebanon this week before his trial in Japan on financial misconduct charges.

He had flown to Lebanon on a private jet via Istanbul.

Interpol arrest warrant for Ghosn

Lebanon said that Ghosn entered the country legally and there was no reason to take action against him.

Beirut, however, said its judiciary received a red notice from Interpol for the arrest of the fugitive auto tycoon.

Japan does not have an extradition treaty with Lebanon.