On December 25, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) reported that five pro-Iran fighters were killed by “missiles of unidentified origin” in Deir Ezzor, a province in eastern Syria. Although no entity admitted carrying out these attacks, Israel was widely assumed to be the responsible party, as Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi pledged to thwart Iran’s aspirations of establishing a permanent military presence in Iraq and Syria shortly before the missile strikes were launched.

Regardless of whether the IDF is confirmed as the perpetrator of these air strikes, the December 25 events will likely result in an escalation of the Israel-Iran proxy war that has threatened to engulf much of the Middle East.

The Deir Ezzor strikes underscore Israel’s growing willingness to use military force against what it sees as Iran’s threatening presence in Syria. In early December, Israel launched precision air strikes against Iranian weapons caches in eastern Syria, and on December 23, the IDF carried out a strike on the outskirts of Damascus, which killed at least three non-Syrian nationals.

Israeli officials have also sounded the alarm about an intensified conflict with Tehran and Aviv Kochavi stated on December 25 that Israel was preparing for a potentially limited confrontation with Iran.

In addition, the December 25 attacks reflect Israel’s desire to show the United States that it is willing to take unilateral action against Iran, even as the US continues to disengage from the Middle East.

Many Israeli officials were frustrated with US President Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw forces from northern Syria in October, as they feared that this policy would assist Iran’s hegemonic ambitions in Syria.

The Israeli government’s belief that the US is not serious about converting maximum pressure against Iran’s economy into genuine military deterrence has caused Israel to act unilaterally in Syria, and the Deir Ezzor strikes reflect these sentiments.

Iran’s response to the Deir Ezzor attacks could also contribute to escalating conflict with Israel. Although Ali Akbar Velayati, the Iranian Supreme Leader’s chief advisor on foreign affairs, vowed in a December 23 interview with RT Arabic that “Israeli airstrikes against Syria will not go unanswered and Tel Aviv will regret having committed these crimes,” the Iranian authorities have remained curiously silent about the events in Deir Ezzor.

To explain Iran’s restraint, Ali Ahmadi, a Tehran-based political analyst, told TRT World that Iran is exercising strategic patience, as Israeli air strikes have not materially weakened Tehran’s ability to support the Assad regime and a “huge new war with Israel would be unwise before the Syrian government has reestablished sovereignty.”