Russia and Syrian regime carried out air strikes in the Idlib de-escalation zone, northwestern Syria, killing at least 15 civilians, a Syrian civil defence group announced on Thursday, as Turkey sent more reinforcements into the region, setting up new positions in an attempt to stop a regime offensive.

The White Helmets civil defence group said 15 civilians were killed after air strikes targeted Idlib's city centre and villages.

Syrian regime forces were also locked in clashes with militants and allied rebels in a key highway town in northwest Syria, a monitor said, despite Turkey warning pro-regime militants to back off.

"Fighting is ongoing in the south of the town of Saraqeb," war monitor Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

Ankara sent in reinforcements north of the town of Saraqeb overnight, a move that came after the Syrian regime targeted Turkish observation posts killing seven Turkish soldiers and a Turkish civilian member of the military on Monday.

Ankara said it targeted more than 50 regime positions eliminating over 70 regime personnel in retaliatory attacks.

In Moscow, the Foreign Ministry announced that Russian "specialists" have been killed in a northern Syrian province alongside Turkish servicemen, without saying when the incident occurred. The ministry blamed "terrorists" for the deaths, saying that the attacks in Idlib province intensified in January.

Moscow and Ankara are on opposite sides of the Syrian civil war – Russia is the main backer of Syrian regime leader Bashar al Assad's forces while Turkey supports rebels fighting his regime.

Syrian regime troops have been advancing since December into the country’s last rebel stronghold, which spans across the Idlib province and parts of nearby Aleppo region.

Turkish troops are deployed in some of those rebel-held areas to monitor a ceasefire that has been continuously violated by the regime.

Russian delegation to visit Turkey

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR), an opposition war monitoring group, said Syrian warplanes on Thursday attacked a military air base in the village of Taftanaz where Turkish troops deployed recently.

The observatory and Syrian regime-run TV said that regime forces have laid a siege on the town of Saraqeb, which sits on the intersection of two major highways, one linking the Syrian capital of Damascus to the north, and the other connecting the country’s west and east.

Turkish leaders have repeatedly called on Russia to "rein in" Syrian regime forces, a demand to which Moscow responded by expressing concerns over growing militant activity in volatile Idlib.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov reiterated the notion on Thursday, saying that both Russia and Turkey each have "their own sets of concerns". The concentration of militant and rebel groups in Idlib and their "continuing activity" was Russia’s main issue, he said.

Peskov refused to say how many Russians were killed in Idlib but said the Kremlin doesn't rule out a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, to discuss the situation in Syria.

Turkey repeated its demand on Thursday, asking Russia to end Syrian regime offensive in Idlib.

"We expect Russia to stop the regime as soon as possible," Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu told reporters in the Azerbaijani capital Baku.

Cavusoglu said Turkey and Russia were closely coordinating after the clashes, adding that a delegation from Russia was due to visit Turkey for further talks.