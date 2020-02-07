Indian authorities have arrested two former top elected officials of the disputed Himalayan region of Kashmir under a controversial law that allows authorities to imprison someone for up to two years without trial, officials said on Friday.

Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah were arrested as their six-month-old detention ended on Thursday, said a top civil administrator and top police officers. They spoke on condition of anonymity, as they were not authorised to talk to reporters.

They were among thousands of people detained when Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Hindu nationalist-led government stripped Jammu and Kashmir of semi-autonomy and statehood, downgrading them into two federal territories last August.

Since then, they had been held under house arrest under a preventive custody law that allows authorities to detain people who are feared might commit offences for up to six months.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Modi gave an indication of their arrest when he said in parliament that the two leaders had in the past made statements that could incite unrest in the region.

Modi cited Mehbooba Mufti accusing India of cheating Kashmir last summer.

He said Omar Abdullah had remarked that ending Kashmir’s autonomy would cause an earthquake that would separate Kashmir from India, though there is no indication Abdullah made any such statement.

"Some people here complain some leaders have been incarcerated. Mehbooba Mufti said "Kashmir made a mistake by joining India'. Are you justifying such kind of speech?" Modi said in parliament.

Omar Abdullah’s father, Farooq Abdullah, was the first pro-India politician arrested under the Public Safety Act, under which rights activists say more than 20,000 Kashmiris have been detained in the last two decades.

They are considered pro-India as they never supported Muslim-majority Kashmir’s independence from India or its merger with Pakistan.

