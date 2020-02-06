Sudan's cabinet said on Thursday that the country's leader General Abdel Fattah al Burhan had made no promise to Israel's prime minister of "normalising ties" between the two countries.

Burhan, who heads Sudan's ruling sovereign council, met Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for previously unannounced talks in Entebbe on Monday that appeared to signal an end to Sudan's long-standing boycott of the Jewish state.

Soon after their meeting, Netanyahu announced that the two leaders had agreed to cooperate towards normalising ties in a meeting set up by Uganda.

Sudan's transitional cabinet said that meeting Netanyahu was Burhan's "personal initiative" and he had made no promises to the Israeli premier.

"The chief of the sovereign council told us ... he did not give any commitment and did not talk of normalising relations," government spokesman Faisal Mohamed Salih told reporters early Thursday.

"He did not give a promise of normalising or having diplomatic relations."

Issue beyond govt's mandate

Salih said the issue of relations with Israel was something the current transitional government was not mandated to decide.

"This government has a very limited mandate. The issue of relations with Israel is beyond its mandate," he said.

The transitional government headed by Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok was formed months after the ouster of longtime despot Omar al Bashir amid nationwide protests in April last year.