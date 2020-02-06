A Turkish airliner skidded off a runway, crashed into a ditch and broke apart while landing in bad weather in Istanbul Wednesday, killing three people and injuring 180 more.

Passengers had to scramble through the split fuselage to escape.

The aircraft, operated by Pegasus Airlines, was arriving at Istanbul's Sabiha Gokcen airport from the western Turkish city of Izmir with 183 passengers and crew on board when it had what the Transportation Ministry described as a “rough landing.”

Istanbul Gov. Ali Yerlikaya said the plane failed to "hold onto the runway" and skidded some 50-60 metres before it dropped into the ditch from a height of about 30 metres.

“We are deeply saddened ... (But) we are very happy that we escaped a greater accident,” Yerlikaya said, adding that the plane could have burst into flames.

Health Minister Fahrettin Koca reported early on Thursday that three people had died and 179 required care at multiple hospitals.

Rescuers, assisted by an excavator, were seen working on one spot on the wreckage and it was not clear if they were searching for one person who remains unaccounted for.

Reopened for flights

The airport, which was closed after the accident, was reopened for flights.

Survivor Dogus Bilgic, 24, told Turkish media that he fled the smashed plane by way of a gap near his seat and was one of the first passengers to get out.

“We travelled (on the runway) for some 20 or 30 seconds, then all of a sudden we flew off the runway,” he said while seated in a wheelchair because of a leg injury. “It happened in seconds.”

“I was seated in 25C. I believe the plane broke apart at row 26,” Bilgic recalled, adding that he threw himself out of the plane when he saw the opening.

“The front (of the plane) was in a terrible state. I saw after I was on the ground, that it had completely broken apart,” he said.

As other passengers emerged from the wreckage, Bilgic said he helped two or three to the ground.

"I carried them somewhere because they weren’t doing as well as us,” he said, then ran away from the plane with others, fearing a possible explosion.

“There was complete chaos," he said.

Probe on

Eyewitness Hasan Eraydin, who shot the video, said he had been driving home from work when he heard a rumble.