Is the Women’s March having an identity crisis? People seem tired and weary with numbers falling for the 2020 Women’s March. This year, the fourth annual Women’s March focused on three main topics: climate change, reproductive justice and immigrants’ rights. Although some criticised the organisation for broadening its reach beyond its politically liberal base, much of its criticism revolved around being primarily white despite the march branding itself for creating “a space for women of all backgrounds, of all experiences to come together and fight for the issues that matter to them”.

The annual Women’s March became famous with its huge rallies, the first and largest one in 2017 drawing almost 1.6 percent of the US population. The march was a response to Trump’s election as president and people protested in record numbers the day after his inauguration. They protested for gender equality, civil rights and other issues that would face challenges under the Trump leadership.

Women marched against the rule of a president who described Mexican immigrants as “rapists”, retweeted false statistics claiming that African Americans are responsible for the majority of murders of white Americans, referred to El Salvador, Haiti, and African countries as "shitholes", signed the Muslim ban impacting the tousands of people’s life around the world, asked Democratic congresswomen to “go back” to their countries, relentlessly used anti-immigrant rethoric of “invasion” and called Jewish voters who support Democrats “disloyal”. It was again Trump who told an entertainment reporter in 2005 that “when you’re a star...you can do anything” including grabbing women by the genitals.

This year the march, rejecting President Trump’s agenda, had its last chance to protest before the 2020 presidential election, however the protest in Washington D.C. last Saturday drew much smaller crowds compared to the 2017 Women’s March.

“The march drew just a fraction of the original turnout as the movement has struggled with changes in leadership and questions about inclusivity,” NPR reported.

The numbers fell as some criticised the movement for failing to keep momentum and failing to connect with the right people as leading activists. Women’s March Inc. was under fire for allegations of anti-Semitism in 2018, which resulted in some civil rights groups distancing themselves. Indeed, the New York chapter suffered divisions and two competing marches took place the very same day last year in January.

In September 2019, three co-founders - Bob Bland, Tamika Mallory and Linda Sarsour - stepped down as a part of restructuring for a more diverse board because their terms were up. “The organization [sic] has not cut ties with the three departing board members; their terms have ended,'' a statement by the Women’s March said.