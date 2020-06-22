The European Union has told China to make good on a promise to open up its economy and warned of "very negative consequences" if Beijing goes ahead with a new security law on Hong Kong that the West says will curtail basic rights.

Speaking after video calls with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang and President Xi Jinping, the EU's chief executive and chairman said they had repeated accusations that Beijing has spread disinformation about the coronavirus.

"The relationship between the EU and China is simultaneously one of the most strategically important and one of the most challenging that we have," European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen told a news conference on Monday.

European Council President Charles Michel said China was not reciprocating the welcome that Chinese companies receive in Europe.

Calling China a partner and a rival, von der Leyen said Beijing had not followed up on a 2019 deal to allow greater access for European companies in China or drop rules requiring investors to share their know-how in Chinese joint ventures.

China's optimism

Even before the coronavirus pandemic worsened Sino-European ties, the EU found itself caught between China and the United States, needing both and reluctant to alienate either.

Li expressed optimism about the relationship, according to Chinese state media, saying China and the EU are more partners than competitors.