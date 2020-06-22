Wearing riding pants, logo-decorated shirts and helmets, equestrians in Gaza resumed local competitions on Thursday as coronavirus restrictions were eased.

The Palestinian Equestrian Federation halted horse-riding classes and local contests in late February as a precaution against the spread of the pandemic - a blow to one of the few sports activities in the congested and impoverished enclave.

Horse riding became popular in Gaza over the past three years.

The number of riders - including girls - has grown to 200, according to the federation.

Around half of those were taking part on the two-day contest that began on Thursday.

'Happy to be back'

Sami Zeyara, the federation's assistant secretary-general, said the hiatus would force them to extend the season into early 2021.