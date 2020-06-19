At least 16 bodies and more than two-dozen bags full of human remains have been found outside the Mexican city of Guadalajara, state prosecutors said.

The gruesome discoveries – announced Thursday – were made over the last ten days, in four different regions in the country's west.

The remains of 14 people were found on the border with the central state of Guanajuato – one of the country's most violent because of petrol-smuggling criminal groups.

The bodies of three men were found outside a tin mine along with a woman "whose hands and feet were tied", the prosecutor said, while the bones of nine men and a woman were discovered on a small ranch.