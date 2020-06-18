The brother of the late George Floyd, a black man whose death under the knee of a white officer roused world protests against racial injustice, urged the United Nations on Wednesday to investigate US police brutality and racial discrimination.

"The way you saw my brother tortured and murdered on camera is the way black people are treated by police in America," Philonise Floyd told the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva by video.

'You have the power'

He urged creation of an independent commission to investigate American police killings of black people and violence used against peaceful protesters.

"You watched my brother die. That could have been me. I am my brother’s keeper. You in the United Nations are your brothers and sisters’ keepers in America, and you have the power to help us get justice for my brother George Floyd," he said.

The urgent debate, convened at the request of African countries seeking a UN inquiry into abuses, was to continue on Thursday.

"The Human Rights Council must be the ultimate defender of the weak and do so particularly for the descendants and the victims of the transatlantic slave trade," South Africa's ambassador Nozipho Joyce Mxakato-Diseko told the talks.

Activists and diplomats said that US and Australian officials had lobbied African countries to tone down their draft resolution. The latest draft does not name the United States or set up a UN commission of inquiry.

