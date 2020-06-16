TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkey begins fresh anti-terror Operation Claw-Tiger in northern Iraq
Turkish Armed Forces commence a new military operation against the PKK and other terrorist groups in northern Iraq.
Turkey begins fresh anti-terror Operation Claw-Tiger in northern Iraq
Turkish commandos are shown in this video grab picture as Turkey begins fresh operation in northern Iraq on June 17, 2020.
June 16, 2020

Turkey commenced early on Wednesday a new anti-terror Operation Claw-Tiger in northern Iraq, Turkish Defence Ministry said in a statement.

The ministry stated that Turkish soldiers are positioned in Haftanin region.

They are backed by Air Forces, ATAK helicopters, UAVs and armed drones to target the PKK and other terrorist elements that threaten the security of Turkey's people and its borders, the ministry added.

It also shared initial scenes of the operation in a video. 

The latest operation is being carried out as part of Turkish legitimate defence rights as per the international law oriented against the PKK and other terrorist elements that have recently attempted increased harassment and attacks on our police station and base areas, the ministry said.

Recommended

Operation Claw-Tiger is a follow-up operation of Claw-Eagle that Turkey started on Monday which at least 81 targets of PKK terrorists were destroyed.

Turkey's Defence Ministry had said earlier that fighter jets, UAVs, satellite and tanker planes participated in the Claw-Eagle operation.

Minister Hulusi Akar had also announced that as many as 81 PKK terrorist hideouts and supply chains were destroyed.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK - listed as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the US and the European Union - has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including women, children and infants. 

Read more:Why Turkey is targeting PKK terrorists in northern Iraq

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Turkish President Erdogan marks 838th anniversary of Jerusalem's recapture
Turkish President Erdogan condemns Israel's attack on Gaza-bound Sumud Flotilla
Türkiye monitors citizens’ status after Israeli attack on Gaza-bound aid flotilla
Türkiye opens probe into detention of its citizens on Gaza-bound flotilla attacked by Israel
Türkiye's representative to UN calls for effective Security Council reforms
Israel’s attack on Gaza flotilla a 'terrorist act': Turkish Foreign Ministry
Erdogan: Gaza has had enough of blood, tears and destruction
How the UK–Türkiye defence partnership is reshaping European security
By Salih Mustafa Kazdal
Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Fidan travels to UAE on October 2 with Gaza ceasefire on agenda
Turkish minority council protests Greece’s school entry bar in Western Thrace
Türkiye's top security body vows to fight terror, calls for global action on Gaza
Ready to support humanitarian aid in Eastern Mediterranean: Turkish defence ministry
Türkiye's intelligence chief in Qatar for Gaza talks
Erdogan on UNGA: Palestine took centre stage, Israel isolated, Trump talks promising
India, Greece are closing ranks. What their growing military ties mean for the region
By Kazim Alam
Turkish high school students make history at CERN with award-winning physics project
By Yusuf Kamadan