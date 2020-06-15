TÜRKİYE
Turkey destroys 81 PKK targets during Operation Claw-Eagle in northern Iraq
Defence Ministry says Turkish fighter jets – backed by UAVs, satellite, and tanker planes – destroyed caves where terrorists took shelter.
Minister of National Defence of Turkey, Hulusi Akar (R) follows the Operation Claw-Eagle launched against terrorists in northern Iraq at Air Force Command Control Center in Ankara, Turkey on June 15, 2020. / AA
June 15, 2020

At least 81 targets of PKK terrorists were destroyed on Monday during Turkey's newly-launched counter-terrorism Operation Claw-Eagle in northern Iraq.

Turkey's Defence Ministry said fighter jets, UAVs, satellite and tanker planes participated in the operation.

Minister Hulusi Akar also announced that as many as 81 PKK terrorist hideouts and supply chains were destroyed.

"While planning and executing the operation, Turkish forces took great care to protect the lives and property of civilians, as well as the environment," the ministry said.

The counter-terrorism operation allows Turkey to defend its borders and people by destroying PKK hideouts and supply lines in the mountainous region.

The PKK has been using northern Iraq as its de-facto base after launching its decades-long armed campaign against Turkey.

Designated terror group

The PKK, designated as a terrorist group by Turkey, US and EU, took up arms against the Turkish state in 1984. 

More than 40,000 people have been killed in the conflict, including women and children.

While Turkish warplanes frequently target PKK/YPG targets in northern Iraq, Turkey has also warned in recent years of a potential ground offensive targeting the PKK/YPG bases in region.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
