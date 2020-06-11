Syrian regime leader Bashar al Assad on Thursday removed Prime Minister Imad Khamis from his post, after a rare outbreak of anti-Assad protests in regime-held areas over weeks of deepening economic hardship.

Syria has been in the throes of an economic crisis, with the currency plunging to record lows in recent days, aggravating hardships for ordinary Syrians battered by years of war.

The country's currency hit a record 3,000 Syrian pounds to the dollar earlier this week in an accelerating free-fall. It traded at 47 pounds at the start of the conflict.

Western sanctions

The regime blames Western sanctions for widespread hardship among ordinary residents, where the currency collapse has led to soaring prices and people struggling to afford food and basic supplies.

The regime has criticised a wave of new, tighter US sanctions, known as the Caesar Act, which takes effect later this month which economists and politicians say will further tighten the noose around Assad's government.

Assad has assigned the Water Resources Minister Hussein Arnous as Khamis' successor.

Arnous, 67, was born in Idlib and had served in a long succession of government posts, including the governor of Deir Ezzor province that borders Iraq and Quneitra province in southern Syria.

Shrinking Syrian pound