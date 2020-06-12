US President Donald Trump on Thursday issued an executive order authorising US sanctions against International Criminal Court employees involved in an investigation into whether American forces committed war crimes in Afghanistan.

A senior Trump administration official, without providing details, said the investigation is "being pushed forward by an organisation of dubious integrity" – referring to the Hague-based ICC – and accused Russia of having a role.

The order authorises Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, in consultation with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, to block assets in the United States of ICC employees involved in the probe, according to a letter sent by Trump to US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi accompanying the order.

It also authorises Pompeo to block entry into the United States of these individuals.

ICC describes sanctions as threats, coercion

The ICC said Trump's move against ICC employees amounted to threats and coercion and were "an unacceptable attempt to interfere with rule of law".

The ICC said it stood by its staff and officials and described US sanctions as being the latest in a series of "unprecedented" attacks on the court.

Investigation over possible crimes

ICC prosecutor Fatou Bensouda wants to investigate possible crimes committed between 2003 and 2014 including alleged mass killings of civilians by the Taliban, as well as the alleged torture of prisoners by Afghan authorities and, to a lesser extent, by US forces and the CIA.

Trump has assailed the ICC, which was established in 2002 by the international community to prosecute war crimes, genocide and crimes against humanity. It has jurisdiction only if a member state is unable or unwilling to prosecute atrocities itself.