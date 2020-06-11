WORLD
2 MIN READ
French man chains himself outside insurer's HQ in Covid-19 payout protest
Wearing a black face mask and straw hat and sitting by the roadside, Martial Leotard, managing director of Les Ducs de Richelieu company, said his insurer, La Mutuelle de Poitiers Assurance, declined to compensate him.
French man chains himself outside insurer's HQ in Covid-19 payout protest
Martial Leotard, General Director of Les Ducs de Richelieu society, is seen chained in front of the Mutuelle de Poitiers Assurance, in Liguge near Poitiers, France June 10, 2020. / Reuters
June 11, 2020

The French owner of a wedding planning business has chained himself up in the parking lot of his insurance company in Poitiers in western France, to protest his insurer's refusal to compensate him for losses due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Wearing a black face mask and straw hat and sitting by the roadside, Martial Leotard, managing director of Les Ducs de Richelieu company, said his insurer, La Mutuelle de Poitiers Assurance, declined to compensate him as the Covid-19 outbreak was a pandemic and not an epidemic which the insurance policy covers.

Leotard, who has a sign that says "the death of small businesses", said he could start a hunger strike.

"Since April we are losing revenues", Leotard told Reuters.

Recommended

"We are not gonna make it, we are gonna die", he said.

The insurance company said the businessman did not qualify for compensation under his policy.

"The pandemic risk is not insured in this policy", Stephane Desert, chief executive of La Mutuelle de Poitiers Assurance, told Reuters. "Our contractual conditions are clear", he added.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Erdogan, Trump discuss Gaza and bilateral ties in phone call
Trump sets Sunday deadline for Hamas to accept Gaza deal, warns of 'last chance' before more attacks
Malaysia seeks Türkiye's help to bring home volunteers after Israeli attack on Gaza flotilla
Indonesia suspends TikTok licence over failure to share data
US judge dismisses lawsuit accusing UNRWA of funding Hamas
Sarah Mullally appointed first woman to lead Church of England
Syria goes to the polls: A primer on the first post-Assad electoral exercise
Manchester synagogue attack victim accidentally shot by officers – police
Israel illegally intercepts final Gaza-bound flotilla boat as far-right minister mocks activists
Putin warns Europe as world enters 'polycentric era'
Luxembourg’s grand duke to step down after 25 years, son set to succeed throne
Ecuador president says key gang leader with $1M bounty recaptured in Colombia
Munich airport reopens after drone disruption amid growing European security fears
Turkish President Erdogan marks 838th anniversary of Jerusalem's recapture
Russia open to Trump's Gaza peace plan but Palestinian statehood is key: Putin
Netflix loses over $15B in market value after Elon Musk calls for subscription cancellation