Syria's economic crisis sparks rare anti-regime protests
The value of the Syrian pound has plummeted with dizzying speed in recent days on the informal market, sending prices skyrocketing nationwide and shuttering shops.
A handout picture released by the local news site Suwayda 24 shows Syrians chanting anti-regime slogans as they protest the country's deteriorating economic conditions and corruption, in the southern city of Suwayda on June 9, 2020. / AFP
June 10, 2020

Syrians protested against Bashar al Assad for a third day, over deteriorating living conditions, on Tuesday in the regime-held city of Suwayda, a war monitor said, as the value of the pound sunk.

Dozens rallied in the majority-Druze city of Suwayda in southern Syria for the third day running, said the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

The protests began on Sunday "with calls for improved living conditions before demands became more political", observatory head Rami Abdul Rahman said.

On Tuesday, men and women gathered near the main headquarters of provincial authorities and later marched through the city's streets, shouting anti-regime slogans, according to a video released by local news outlet Suwayda24.

"The people want to topple the regime," they shouted in chants reminiscent of the 2011 uprising.

In videos published by Suwayda24 on Sunday, crowds could also be heard chanting "revolution, freedom, social justice" and "down with Bashar al Assad".

Syrian pound to the dollar

Syria has grappled with an economic crisis compounded by Western sanctions, a coronavirus lockdown and a rapid devaluation of the local currency.

From Saturday to Monday the exchange rate soared from 2,300 to more than 3,000 pounds to the dollar, more than four times the official rate of around 700.

Before the conflict, it stood at 47.

Even before the latest devaluation, food prices had increased by 152 percent Suwayda in the year to April, according to the World Food Programme.

The Suwayda region south of Damascus is the Syrian heartland of the country's Druze minority community. 

Suwayda has been mostly spared by the Syrian conflict, and only faced sporadic militant attacks they managed to repel.

Syria's war has killed more than 380,000 people and displaced millions since it started in 2011 with the brutal repression of anti- regime protests.

SOURCE:AFP
