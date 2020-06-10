Syrians protested against Bashar al Assad for a third day, over deteriorating living conditions, on Tuesday in the regime-held city of Suwayda, a war monitor said, as the value of the pound sunk.

The value of the Syrian pound has plummeted with dizzying speed in recent days on the informal market, sending prices skyrocketing nationwide and shuttering shops.

Dozens rallied in the majority-Druze city of Suwayda in southern Syria for the third day running, said the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

The protests began on Sunday "with calls for improved living conditions before demands became more political", observatory head Rami Abdul Rahman said.

On Tuesday, men and women gathered near the main headquarters of provincial authorities and later marched through the city's streets, shouting anti-regime slogans, according to a video released by local news outlet Suwayda24.

"The people want to topple the regime," they shouted in chants reminiscent of the 2011 uprising.

In videos published by Suwayda24 on Sunday, crowds could also be heard chanting "revolution, freedom, social justice" and "down with Bashar al Assad".