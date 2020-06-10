TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkish drone sets new national aviation record, flies for 200,000 hours
Indigenously built, Bayraktar TB-2 is a medium altitude long endurance tactical unmanned aerial vehicle capable of conducting intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, as well as armed attack missions.
Turkish drone sets new national aviation record, flies for 200,000 hours
Turkey’s Bayraktar TB-2 unmanned aerial vehicle is seen flying in Istanbul, Turkey on June 10, 2020. / AA
June 10, 2020

Turkey’s Bayraktar TB-2, an unmanned aerial vehicle, has broken the national aviation record by flying for 200,000 hours, an official from the country’s leading drone manufacturer said on Wednesday.

"Another record of our national aviation history has been broken... #BayraktarTB2. With patience, love, perseverance, Bayraktar TB2 has been on duty for 200,000 hours in the sky for Turkey. This is the longest time on duty for a national aircraft. Free and independent in our sky," Selcuk Bayraktar, the chief technology officer of Baykar, said on Twitter.

Indigenously built

Recommended

Bayraktar TB-2 is a medium altitude long endurance tactical unmanned aerial vehicle capable of conducting intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, as well as armed attack missions, according to the company’s website.

The entire system is produced indigenously thanks to Baykar's technological accumulation and capabilities, while Bayraktar TB-2 is also the first-ever aircraft in its category to be exported.

An onboard avionic suite with a triple-redundant avionic system encompasses units, enabling a fully autonomous taxiing, takeoff, landing and cruise.

Since 2014, it has been carrying out missions successfully within the Turkish Armed Forces, gendarmerie and police.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Behind Hollywood’s biggest blockbusters: James Cameron’s art lands in Istanbul
Turkish President Erdogan marks 838th anniversary of Jerusalem's recapture
Turkish President Erdogan condemns Israel's attack on Gaza-bound Sumud Flotilla
Türkiye monitors citizens’ status after Israeli attack on Gaza-bound aid flotilla
Türkiye opens probe into detention of its citizens on Gaza-bound flotilla attacked by Israel
Türkiye's representative to UN calls for effective Security Council reforms
Israel’s attack on Gaza flotilla a 'terrorist act': Turkish Foreign Ministry
Erdogan: Gaza has had enough of blood, tears and destruction
How the UK–Türkiye defence partnership is reshaping European security
By Salih Mustafa Kazdal
Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Fidan travels to UAE on October 2 with Gaza ceasefire on agenda
Turkish minority council protests Greece’s school entry bar in Western Thrace
Türkiye's top security body vows to fight terror, calls for global action on Gaza
Ready to support humanitarian aid in Eastern Mediterranean: Turkish defence ministry
Türkiye's intelligence chief in Qatar for Gaza talks
Erdogan on UNGA: Palestine took centre stage, Israel isolated, Trump talks promising
India, Greece are closing ranks. What their growing military ties mean for the region
By Kazim Alam