An armed group allied with warlord Khalifa Haftar's militia stormed Libya's largest oilfield, shutting production again just days after it had resumed.

Libya's National Oil Corporation (NOC) said that the armed group, led by Mohamed Khalifa, stormed the Sharara oilfield and instructed employees at gunpoint to shut it down early on Tuesday, days after the field had restarted following another blockade.

Regular target

Sharara field has regularly been a target since Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi was toppled in an uprising in 2011 that has split the North African country and led to years of political chaos and violence.

Mohamed Khalifa heads one of the forces affiliated with warlord Haftar's illegal militia, which blockaded most of Libya's oil in January.

His forces have been retreating after their campaign to capture the capital, Tripoli, fell apart.