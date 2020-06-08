Thousands of anti-racism demonstrators in the UK took to the streets of Bristol over the weekend tearing down the statue of Edward Colston, a 17th century slave trader, before dragging it several hundred metres and throwing it into a river.

The dramatic moments, reminiscent of the statue of Saddam Hussein being torn down in 2003, saw protesters tying a rope around the statue before collectively pulling it down.

Activists then proceeded to jump on the statue as some held their knee on Colston’s throat in memory of the death of George Floyd at the hands of a US police officer, an incident that has sparked unrest across the US and several other countries.

Colston hailed from southwest England and largely made his fortune from the slave trade in the late 1600s. He was deputy governor in the Royal African Company, which held a monopoly in the British trade of African slaves.

The incident highlighted the debate that has emerged in the UK over the last few years about how to remember historical figures with controversial pasts.

As early as 2018 there have been calls for the statue to be removed and to the annoyance of many anti-racism activists, there has been little progress.

“Bristol's been debating #EdwardColston for years and wasn't getting anywhere,” said British historian, Professor Kate Williams.

A new plaque on his statute was discussed in 2018 which would bare the following inscription: “As a high official of the Royal African Company from 1680 to 1692, Edward Colston played an active role in the enslavement of over 84,000 Africans (including 12,000 children) of whom over 19,000 died.”

That wording, however, was not approved by the local council and the controversy has rumbled on since then.

In 2017 the city was accused of being “wilfully blind to its history.”

Given Colston is far from the only British figure with a dubious past, which other statues could fall and why?

Winston Churchill

In 2002, the former British Prime Minister Winston Churchill was voted as the “greatest Briton.”

Churchill’s past, however, has in recent years been increasingly under the spotlight.

As protestors in Bristol were pulling down Colston’s statue, Black Lives Matter activists in London vandalised a statue of Churchill with graffiti declaring the former prime minister “was a racist.”

Churchill’s memoirs proudly recount his time in Afghanistan as the British Empire was waging a war against any form of resistance by locals in stark terms: “We proceeded systematically, village by village, and we destroyed the houses, filled up the wells, blew down the towers, cut down the great shady trees, burned the crops and broke the reservoirs in punitive devastation.”

Such actions would have resulted in the collective punishment of men, women and children and almost certain death.