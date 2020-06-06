“I’m tired of seeing black men die.”

These were the words of Killer Mike, an American rapper and activist who delivered an impassioned speech to Atlanta protesters after the killing of George Floyd at the hands of a white policeman.

It is an all-too-familiar phrase.

Police shootings of a number of unarmed black men over the last few years have triggered protests, unleashed the #blacklivesmatter movement and raised concern over the excessive use of police force against minorities. Activists are calling for the police system in Minneapolis to be defunded.

Police killed more than 1,000 people in 2019, almost a quarter of them of African-American descent, according to research group Mapping Police Violence, which says it tracks 90 percent of police killings. Black people are three times more likely to be killed by police than their white counterparts. And when they are shot by police, they are twice as likely to be unarmed.

To understand why police inflict disproportionate degrees of violence on black people, we must first look at the structures and institutions that allow them to commit these acts in the first place.

Lack of comprehensive training

Before delving into the race issue, let’s look at how the tendency to use force is instilled from as early as when aspiring officers are in training. Academies place more emphasis on how to use weapons than on how to de-escalate a potentially violent situation.

Police academies spend an average of 110 hours training future officers on fire-arms and self-defence and only eight hours on subjects like conflict resolution, ethics and hate crimes, according to a 2006 report published by the US Department of Justice.

“We have put way too much weight on the officers’ safety aspect of it, those 110 hours of firearms training that they get … defensive tactics training. That should be overlaid with conflict resolution, de-escalation, communication, critical thinking and ethical decision-making,” Deputy Executive Director of the International Association of Chiefs of Police Terrence Cunningham tells TRT World.

“So when you are doing your firearms training, you should still be having a conversation at the same time about all those other things.”

Cunningham says that some “forward-leaning” academies have already started altering the way they train.

Lack of police accountability

Some police agencies wipeofficers' records clean of prior misconduct after a few years to avoid public scrutiny, essentially giving them a blank slate.

The Washington Postreported that 1 in 5 police officers' names go undisclosed in fatal shootings. In 2015, the names of 210 police officers' implicated in fatal shootings were not disclosed by their departments to the public, highlighting the lack of transparency.

In fact, between 2013 to 2019, 99 percent of police killings did not result in any criminal charges, Mapping Police Violence group reported.

The culture of impunity has much to do with powerful police unions, which form contracts with their respective cities that often provide a shield of protection to officers accused of misconduct and thus amplify obstacles for residents filing police abuse complaints.

“Places with these contracts are less likely to hold officers accountable, more likely to have misconduct and more likely to shoot people,” Samuel Sinyangwe from Campaign Zero, a group seeking to end policy brutality in the US, told PBS news.

In several cities, union contracts are as crucial in governing departments as police manuals and city charters.

“Police unions engage in collective bargaining units, agreements that not only set the rules for investigations [into] these kinds of incidents but also set outlines for pensions and the like,” Tracey Meares, a law professor at Yale, tells TRT World.

Compounding the issue of accountability is a legal doctrine called qualified immunity.

The concept, created and reinforced in a series of US Supreme Court rulings over the course of 50 years, seeks to protect government employees from "excessive" and "frivolous" litigation.