Towards the end of May, the Covid-19 death toll in the United States surpassed 100,000 - higher than in any other nation in the world. This grim milestone was reached just four months after the first diagnosed case in the US.

When a pandemic ravages a particular society, it serves as a stress test, revealing and exacerbating existing tensions and cleavages.

Within these four months, the US has witnessed the ensuing xenophobic reactions against Asian-Americans. Then the killing of George Floyd by police officers in Minneapolis sparked national protests.

What did this stress test during the pandemic reveal? On the first level it revealed systemic racism, both on a socio-economic level and embedded in institutions of the American state.

Floyd’s recent autopsy revealed that he himself had contracted the coronavirus, highlighting two troubling trends in American society.

African-Americans are disproportionately vulnerable to contracting the virus as many have essential vocations that do not allow them the luxury of working from home.

Yet even if he survived the virus, he did not survive the fact that African-Americans are disproportionately a target of police violence.

On the second level these twin crises demonstrated another of Trump’s double standards.

In the face of a public health crisis Trump refused to invoke the Defense Production Act of 1950 to provide critical medical supplies.

However, a popular reaction against systemic racism led to his threat to invoke the Insurrection Act of 1807, using the national military for domestic law enforcement, including the deployment of helicopters and troops to “secure” the capital, Washington DC.

In other words, Trump failed to use power of the federal government in dealing with Covid-19, placing the burden on the states, but threatened to use the military, a national institution, against those very states as they allegedly failed to provide “public safety.”

Racism, xenophobia and pandemics

Covid-19 provides an opportunity to ponder the long timespan of two viruses that have afflicted human societies: the actual biological microorganism and the ensuing xenophobia and racism it incubates.

Scientists have examined the long history of diseases and its evolutionary relationship with xenophobia. One scientist argues that in our evolutionary past humans were instinctively wary of close contact with strangers to guard against infectious disease.

Another argues xenophobia is a behavioral component to the immune system, operating outside conscious awareness, to prevent novel exposure to pathogens.

The emotion of disgust precludes contact with potentially infected objects and people, keeping the “unclean” outgroup members away from the “clean” ingroup.