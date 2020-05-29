Friday, May 29, 2020

US cuts World Health Organization ties

President Donald Trump said that the US will be terminating its relationship with the World Health Organization, saying it had failed to adequately respond to the coronavirus because China has “total control” over the global organisation.

He said Chinese officials “ignored” their reporting obligations to the WHO and pressured the WHO to mislead the world when the virus was first discovered.

He noted that the US contributes about $450 million to the world body while China provides about $40 million.

The US is the largest source of financial support to the WHO and its exit is expected to significantly weaken the organisation.

Portugal approves third phase of lockdown exit

Portugal gave the green light to the third phase of its lockdown exit, but some restrictions will remain in Lisbon due to localised outbreaks in industrial hubs and outskirts.

From June 1, shopping malls, childcare centres, gyms, cinemas, theatres and other cultural venues can reopen across most of the country but with capacity restrictions.

Gatherings of up to 20 people will be allowed, and the 50 percent capacity rule on restaurants in place since their reopening on May 18 will be lifted.

But in Greater Lisbon, where most recently reported cases were located, gatherings remain limited to ten people, and shopping malls stay closed until at least Thursday.

France's new deaths and cases slow down

France's coronavirus deaths rose by less than 100 for the ninth day running and new confirmed cases slowed again as the country gears up for easing lockdown.

France is to allow restaurants, bars and cafes to reopen from June 2, though with more restrictions in Paris than elsewhere, while the government is also lifting a nationwide 100 km (60 mile) travel restriction.

The French health ministry said the number of fatalities rose by 52, or 0.2 percent, to 28,714, the fourth highest in the world.

New York City expected to reopen on June 8

New York City is "on track" to enter phase one of reopening on June 8, New York Governor Cuomo said as he announced that five upstate regions will now transition to phase two which includes businesses like barber shops and hair salons.

The most populous US city, which has become the epicentre of the country's coronavirus pandemic, was on track to meet the metrics for a safe reopening, Cuomo said.

"We are on track to open on June 8," Cuomo told a daily briefing but warned that "reopening does not mean we're going back to the way things were."

Turkey sees steady rise in number of Covid-19 recoveries

Turkey is seeing a significant rise in the number of Covid-19 recoveries, the country's Health Ministry said.

The number of patients who recovered from the disease hit 125,963 as 1,594 more were discharged from hospitals over the past day, said Health Minister Fahrettin Koca on Twitter.

Some 1,141 new cases of the virus were reported in the country, bringing the total to 162,120 Koca added.

The death toll from the outbreak rose to 4,489, as the country reported 28 new fatalities in the last 24 hours, according to ministry data.

Healthcare professionals also did 36,155 more tests for the virus in the past 24 hours, raising the overall number to over 1.96 million.

Koca stated that while the rate of new cases of the virus was decreasing, the number of patients in ICU were also dropping.

UK death toll rises 324 to 38,161

The United Kingdom's death toll from confirmed cases of Covid-19 has risen by 324 to 38,161, Finance Minister Rishi Sunak said.

Including deaths from suspected cases of Covid-19, Britain's toll is over 48,000.

France's Louvre Museum preparing to reopen on July 6

The Louvre museum in Paris plans to reopen its doors on July 6, it said, following new steps announced on Thursday by Prime Minister Edouard Philippe to ease the country's coronavirus lockdown.

In a statement, France's most visited museum said a booking system and new signposting would offer visitors the maximum possible safety while they are in the building. They will be asked to wear a mask and keep social distancing.

Between March 12 and May 22, the Louvre's website received 10.5 million visitors, compared to 14.1 million in all of 2019.

Italy records 87 new deaths, 516 new cases

Deaths from the Covid-19 epidemic in Italy climbed by 87, against 70 the day before, the Civil Protection Agency said, while the daily tally of new cases fell to 516 from 593 on Thursday.

The total death toll since the outbreak came to light on Feb 21 now stands at 33,229 the agency said, the third highest in the world after those of the United States and Britain.

The agency said 2.369 million people had been tested for the virus against 2.330 million on Thursday, out of a population of around 60 million.

Spain reports two new deaths, total at 27,121

Spain's Health Ministry said recorded deaths from the coronavirus outbreak reached 27,121, increasing by two in the last 24 hours.

A total of 39 deaths were reported over the last seven days, while there have been 238,564 diagnosed cases since the beginning of the outbreak, the ministry's figures showed.

The government has warned the data may fluctuate in coming days as it adjusts to a new methodology of logging cases.

Greece to open to tourists from 29 countries

Greece said it will open to visitors from 29 countries from June 15, days before its peak tourism season begins.

Visitors will be randomly tested, the Tourism Ministry said, and the government would monitor and evaluate developments related to the coronavirus.

About 33 million tourists visited Greece last year, generating a revenue of 19 billion euros.

UAE to shorten virus prevention curfew by two hours

The United Arab Emirates will starting on Saturday shorten by two hours a nightly curfew meant to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus, the country's state news agency said.

The curfew, officially called "the national sanitisation program," will run from 10 pm to 6 am as of Saturday. It currently starts at 8 pm and ends at 6 am.

The country has reported a total of 33,170 cases and 260 deaths from the disease.

Azerbaijan extends quarantine regime

Azerbaijan's government said it had extended its quarantine regime and border closure because of the coronavirus outbreak until June 15.

The quarantine regime had been introduced on March 24 and extended twice until May 4 and then June 1.

Despite the extension, shopping centres, cinemas, restaurants and cafes will reopen starting from May 31. Sport competitions will be held in open air venues and without an audience. The wearing of masks and social distancing will be mandatory in public spaces.

Turkey resumes limited mass prayers at mosques

Turkey resumed mass prayers at a limited number of mosques after a break of more than two months, as Ankara eased restrictions imposed to curb the coronavirus outbreak.

Turkey suspended prayers in March among a range of measures including stay-at-home orders, travel bans and closures of shops and restaurants. However, Ankara has started to ease restrictions after a decline in infection and death rates.

The resumption of communal worship was regulated by strict guidelines to minimise infection risks, limited to certain mosques and outdoor public spaces, the religious affairs directorate (Diyanet) said.

Pakistan to resume outbound international flights

Pakistan will allow outbound international flights to resume from Saturday, an aviation official said, after largely closing its airspace to commercial flights to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

Friday's announcement came on the day the South Asian nation reported the largest one-day spread of the infection, with 2,636 cases and 57 deaths in the last 24 hours. Pakistan has recorded a total of 64,028 cases.

International flights have been suspended since March, with exemptions for some flights to enable international repatriation in and out of Pakistan.

Malaysia reports 103 new cases

Malaysia reported 103 cases of new coronavirus infections, mostly involving foreigners, the health ministry said, raising the country's cumulative total to 7,732 cases.

The health ministry reported no new deaths, leaving the total number of fatalities at 115.

Irish PM sees good chance for easing restrictions

Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar raised the prospect of halving social distancing rules from two metres to one if the rate of coronavirus infections comes down further in a potential boost to still shuttered restaurants and pubs.

Facing one of the longest shutdowns in Europe, Ireland's hospitality sector has called for the guidelines to be eased in line with a number of other European countries, saying it could be the difference between some operators reopening or not.

"Before we can relax that rule and maybe reduce it to 1 (metre), which I know a lot of people would like, we just need to see the virus come down a bit more. We're not at that point yet but I think there's a good chance we get there, just not quite yet," Varadkar told Ireland's FM104 radio station.