BIZTECH
2 MIN READ
Tencent to invest $70 billion in 'new infrastructure'
The announcement comes after call by Beijing last month for a tech-driven structural upgrade of the world's second-largest economy through investment in "new infrastructure" .
Tencent to invest $70 billion in 'new infrastructure'
A Tencent sign is seen at the World Internet Conference (WIC) in Wuzhen, China, on October 20, 2019. / Reuters
May 26, 2020

Chinese tech giant Tencent Holdings will invest $70 billion over the next five years in technology infrastructure including cloud computing, artificial intelligence and cybersecurity, the company said Tuesday.

The announcement comes after call by Beijing last month for a tech-driven structural upgrade of the world's second-largest economy through investment in "new infrastructure" and a boom in demand for business software and cloud services.

Other key sectors of the investment include blockchain, servers, big data centres, supercomputer centres, internet of things operating systems, 5G networks and quantum computing, Dowson Tong, senior executive vice president of Tencent, told state media in an interview.

Tencent is best-known for its WeChat messaging app and a range of popular games but is aiming to expand into business services as consumer internet growth slows and companies shift number-crunching from their own computers to the cloud.

Recommended

Tencent shares were 2.5% higher following the announcement.

Tencent has said while cloud businesses suffered amid the Covid-19 outbreak it expected to see accelerated cloud services and enterprise software adoption from offline industries and public sectors over the longer term.

"Expediting the 'new infrastructure' strategy will help further cement virus containment success," Guangming Daily quoted Tong as saying.

Tencent Cloud had 18% of China's cloud market in the fourth quarter, trailing Alibaba Group Holding Ltd which commanded 46.4%, according to research firm Canalys.

Alibaba said last month it would invest $28 billion in its cloud infrastructure over three years.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Dutch court orders Meta to let users opt out of algorithmic timelines
Elon Musk halfway to becoming world's first trillionaire: report
Gold hits new record amid US government shutdown and economic uncertainty
Taiwan 'will not agree' to produce half of its semiconductors in US
US tech giants built on H-1B talent
A brave new world: Are we ready to hand over the reins of power to AI?
By Ozan Ahmet Cetin
India and Bhutan will build the first cross-border railway
Saudi-led consortium to buy FIFA-famous video game giant for whopping $55B
Global forensic experts convene in Türkiye, spotlight human rights, innovation
Musk's X to appeal Indian court order enabling mass content takedown requests
South Korea welcomes first batch of Chinese tourists arriving by cruise under visa-free scheme
Netanyahu admits using social media to sway US opinion amid Gaza genocide
Oil flow resumes on Iraq–Türkiye pipeline
US-based coffee chain Starbucks to lay off hundreds of staff
Japan mulls $550B investment facility under US tariff deal
Trump threatens 100% tariff on pharmaceuticals unless made in US