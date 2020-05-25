As Fazal Rahmaan, 80 and his wife, Wahida Rahmaan, 74, boarded a plane in the Pakistani city of Lahore on Friday, their family's biggest fear was that they might get catch the coronavirus on their way to spend the holiday in Karachi.

Instead the couple, who had been married for 54 years, were among the 97 people killed when an Airbus A320, operated by Pakistan International Airlines, crashed into a Karachi neighbourhood - Pakistan's worst air disaster since 2012.

"We held many calls deliberating with doctors and family ... Our biggest concern was that they made the trip safely," said their son, Inam Ur Rahmaan, who instead of welcoming his parents for the Eid al Fitr holiday found himself picking through the wreckage of flight PK8303 praying for a miracle.

"I got in my car and followed the smoke and the ambulances," said Rahmaan.

"When I saw the area, I realised that it would be a miracle if they had made it."

There were two survivors from onboard the aircraft, while no fatalities were reported on the ground in the densely packed neighbourhood of multi-story homes abutting the eastern edge of Jinnah International Airport where the plane came down.

More than two dozen homes were damaged as the airliner roared in, leaving a tangle of severed electric cables and exposed rebar – a broken wing rested against the side of a home, an engine on the ground nearby.

The jet fuel set the wreckage ablaze, along with homes and vehicles, sending black smoke into the sky, a witness said.

Crowds rushed to the site, relatives searching for loved ones, rescue workers and the curious. Scores of ambulances and fire-engines jammed the narrow, debris-cluttered streets.

One rescue worker said two bodies were found with oxygen masks on. Many bodies pulled from the wreckage were charred beyond recognition.

The airline's chief executive said on Friday the last message from the pilot indicated a technical problem. A team from Airbus is due to arrive on Monday to investigate, a PIA spokesman said.

"They'll provide all possible assistance including decoding the black box," the spokesman Khan, referring to the flight data recorder.

Screams and fire