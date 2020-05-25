Wild weather downed trees and left tens of thousands of people without power in Western Australia, as emergency services began cleaning up in Perth on Monday (May 25) after some of the worst weather in a decade.

Wind speeds of up to 132kmh were registered at Cape Leeuwin, one of the state's most south-westerly points early on Monday, the strongest May gusts in 15 years, according to the Australia Broadcasting Corp.

"Some wild weather has affected large parts of WA, causing widespread damage and large-scale power outages. Please listen to the advice of emergency services and stay safe everyone," Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on social media.

Around 50,000 customers were without power on Monday due to storm-related outages, utility Western Power said, as the remnants of Cyclone Mangga hit a cold front and brought squalling rain and emergency-level storm warnings to the south of the state. "New damage from the wind-borne debris has meant the overall number of impacted homes and businesses remains high," it said on Twitter.