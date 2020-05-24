Japan is considering a fresh stimulus package worth over $929 billion that will consist mostly of financial aid programmes for companies hit by the coronavirus pandemic, the Nikkei newspaper said on Monday.

The package, to be funded by a second extra budget for the current fiscal year beginning in April, would follow a record $1.1 trillion spending plan deployed last month to cushion the economic blow from the pandemic.

The second extra budget, worth $929.45 billion (100 trillion yen), will include $557 billion (60 trillion yen) for expanding loan programmes that state-affiliated and private financial institutions offer to firms hit by virus, the paper said.