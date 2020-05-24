Hong Kong police fired tear gas and a water cannon at protesters in a popular shopping district on Sunday, as thousands took to the streets to march against China's proposed tough national security legislation for the city.

Anti-government protesters in Hong Kong have sharply criticised the proposal last week to enact a national security law that would ban secessionist and subversive activity, as well as foreign interference, in the semi-autonomous Chinese territory.

Critics say it goes against the “one country, two systems” framework that promises the city freedoms not found in mainland China.

Crowds of demonstrators dressed in black gathered Sunday afternoon in Hong Kong's Causeway Bay district to protest the proposed legislation. Protesters chanted slogans including “Stand with Hong Kong," “Liberate Hong Kong” and “Revolution of our times.”

Meanwhile, Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi insisted in Beijing that the proposed law must be imposed "without the slightest delay".

Anti-government campaign

The protest was a continuation of a months-long anti-government campaign in Hong Kong that began last year and has at times descended into violence between police and protesters.

Police raised blue flags, warning protesters to disperse, before firing multiple rounds of tear gas. They later fired a water cannon at the protesters.

The protest followed a similar pattern to many of last year's rallies, with police firing tear gas and pepper spray, and demonstrators pushing back.

Some threw objects such as umbrellas at the police.

At least 120 people were arrested, mostly on charges of unlawful assembly, police said in a Facebook post.

They also said in a separate post that protesters threw bricks and splashed unidentified liquid at officers, injuring at least four members of the police's media liaison team. They warned that such behaviour is against the law and that police would pursue the matter.