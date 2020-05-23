TÜRKİYE
Turkish president issues message for Muslims' Eid al-Fitr
This year, the festival must be welcomed in homes due to coronavirus outbreak, says Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
Turkish President Erdogan also said that the government will continue to work to cushion the adverse impacts of the coronavirus. / AA
May 23, 2020

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday issued a message ahead of Eid al-Fitr, urging public to observe the Muslim festival indoors due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In his message on the eve of the Eid al-Fitr marking the end of Islamic holy fasting month of Ramadan, Erdogan said humanity is going through a tough test of coronavirus crisis, however, Turkey is managing this process very well.

Although many fields, such as the economy and social life, have been severely affected by the measures implemented to fight pandemic, the normalisation process has begun.

Stressing the importance of the global effort against the outbreak, Erdogan said Turkey gave humanity lesson to the world.

"While many countries have experienced tough times during their virus combat due to their limited sources, Turkey has met its own needs and it also has helped many countries," he said.

Erdogan appreciated all public and private sector personnel, especially healthcare professionals, who, he said, "worked selflessly" during the outbreak, for their efforts.

Erdogan also added that the government will continue to work to cushion the adverse impacts of the virus.

"I hope, in the post-pandemic era where the world will reorganise politically and economically, we will uprise the power, wealth and welfare of Turkey," he said.

Lastly, Erdogan congratulated the Eid of all Muslims and Turkish people, which will be celebrated by millions of Muslims between May 24 and 26 this year.

"May Allah allow us observe the holy month of Ramadan with health, well-being and peace," he said.

SOURCE:AA
