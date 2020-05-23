The Ensar Foundation recently decried German left-wing politician Ulla Jelpke for engaging in what it called an 'Islamophobic smear campaign' against the Turkish non-profit.

In early April, Jelpke asked the German government if it had ever collaborated with the foundation and whether the foundation was using refugee welfare funds sent to the Turkish Red Crescent (Kızılay) for its own functioning.

Responding to the query, the German government said on April 13 that it only deals with the Turkish Red Crescent when it comes to sending financial aid to refugees in Turkey and has no "direct or indirect" contact with the Ensar Foundation. In an extensive report, the government said that there were no dealings between the Turkish Red Crescent and the foundation either.

The Merkel administration said Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) supervises the coordination of various international projects, including the transactions and expenses of the refugee aid sent to the Turkish Red Crescent, on behalf of the German state.

Following the Turkey-EU refugee deal, Ankara receives some limited financial assistance from Brussels in exchange to keep refugees within its borders. With the EU funding, the Turkish Red Crescent runs some of the refugee programs.

The government's response also stated that so far no complaints or findings are tying the Red Crescent's activities to the Ensar foundation — either through direct or indirect cooperation.

Collective punishment

Denouncing Jelpke's questioning, Ensar President Cenk Dilberoglu said a four-year-old case of child abuse was being used to drag the foundation's name through the mud.

"It is an attempt to portray the Muslims as rapists, terrorists and corrupt people (...)," Dilberoglu told TRT Deutsch.

One of the Ensar-run dormitories came under the media spotlight in 2016, when courts pronounced one of its ex-teachers in Turkey's Karaman province guilty of child abuse, sentencing him to 508 years of imprisonment. The incident became a major controversy in Turkey.

Targeting the entire foundation, which has run various aid organisations for decades, for the evil deed of a pedophile was not just, Dilberoglu said, adding Jelpke was trying to weaken Ensar's influence in Europe by exploiting the incident.

Germany’s relations with its citizens of Turkish descent has always been tense as neo-Nazi and other far-right groups have periodically targeted the country’s largest minority.

With the rise of the far-right across Europe, German minorities are not only navigating day to day racial biases but also dealing with a coordinated Islamophobic campaign, while the country’s longtime leader Angela Merkel has tried to limit influences of radical groups, irrespective of their political orientation.