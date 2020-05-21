The first visit to Kabul by Washington’s peace envoy since Afghanistan's squabbling political leadership reached a power-sharing agreement comes amid increased violence blamed mostly on a Daesh affiliate that has been targeted in stepped-up US bombing.

Zalmay Khalilzad, in a flurry of tweets on Thursday, told of his meetings in Doha earlier in the week with Taliban representatives and on Wednesday with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and fellow leader Abdullah Abdullah. All were aimed at resuscitating a US–Taliban peace deal signed in February.

Khalilzad called for a reduction in violence by all sides in Afghanistan's protracted conflict that has kept America militarily engaged for 19 years.

He also said too much time has been wasted getting to the second and critical phase of the peace deal, which calls for talks between the Taliban and Afghanistan's political leadership.

Abdullah will head those efforts as part of the deal he signed with Ghani to end their months-long dispute over who won Afghanistan's presidential election last September. He conceded the win to Ghani but as part of a power-sharing agreement.

US President Donald Trump said again last week that American soldiers have wrongly been tasked with policing the country and called on Afghanistan to step up.

Costly deployment

The US has about 12,000 soldiers deployed to Afghanistan, split between counter-terrorism and the NATO-led Resolute Support's 16,500 troop mission, which trains and aids Afghanistan's National Security Forces. Washington currently pays about $4 billion annually to keep Afghanistan's military in fighting form.

US Department of Defense officials have told The Associated Press their biggest worry in Afghanistan is an increasingly active Daesh affiliate headquartered in the east.

The group has ties to Middle Eastern affiliates as well as groups like the Islamic Movement of Uzbekistan and the East Turkestan Islamic Movement.