Turkey's President Erdogan declares nationwide Eid al Fitr lockdown
Previous weekend and national curfews were applied to a maximum of 31 provinces but this round will restrict people to their homes in all 81 provinces.
Hagia Sophia and its surroundings remain empty during the third day of the four-day coronavirus restrictions imposed to stem the contagion in Istanbul, Turkey on May 18, 2020. / AA
May 18, 2020

Turkey's president has announced a new four-day curfew during the Muslim holiday of Eid al Fitr to be applied across the country to stem the spread of Covid-19.

Speaking after a cabinet meeting, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said he hoped the restrictions would no longer be needed after the next round of lockdowns between May 23 and 26. 

Previous weekend and national curfews were applied to a maximum of 31 provinces but this round will restrict people to their homes in all 81 provinces.

The country has opted to impose short weekend and holiday curfews, instead of full lockdowns, fearing possible negative effects on the economy.

Turkey's Health Ministry announced 31 new deaths in the past 24 hours, the lowest since the end of March, bringing the death toll to 4,171. The data also showed 1,158 confirmed new infections, with the total now at 150,593.

People aged over 65 and under 20 have been under full lockdown. Erdogan announced that older people will be allowed out for several hours on Sunday for the third week running, while everyone else is inside. Children and teenagers will be allowed out for a second time this week, at allotted days and times.

The school year has ended, Erdogan said, and will resume in September.

A ban on travel to and from 15 major cities, including Istanbul, was extended for an additional 15 days.

Erdogan also announced mosques would reopen for two daytime prayers starting May 29, to be performed within social-distancing rules.

The president also said the temporary release of 60,000 prisoners from minimum-security prisons in April to ease overcrowding would be extended for two more months.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
