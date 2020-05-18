President Donald Trump attacked the United Nations health body as a Chinese "puppet" on Monday and confirmed he is considering slashing or cancelling US support.

"They're a puppet of China, they're China-centric to put it nicer," he said at the White House.

Trump said the United States pays around $450 million annually to the World Health Organization, the largest contribution of any country.

Plans are being crafted to slash this because "we're not treated right."

"They gave us a lot of bad advice," he said of the WHO.

'Sad job'

Trump spoke as the WHO held its first annual assembly since the pandemic swept the world after originating in China, causing massive economic disruption and killing over 319,000 people, close to a third of them in the United States.

He would issue a statement about WHO in the near future and said it had "done a very sad job" in its handling of the coronavirus.

Trump told a White House event he would make a decision about US' WHO funding soon, and that he had considered reducing it to $40 million, but some felt that was too much.

Asked why he had not addressed a virtual ministerial meeting of the WHO earlier in the day, he replied: "I chose not to make a statement today. I'll be giving them a statement, sometime in the near future, but I think they've done a very sad job in the last period of time."

WHO's 'failure cost many lives'