US President Donald Trump fired the State Department's inspector general following a recommendation by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, the White House said on Saturday.

"Secretary Pompeo recommended the move, and President Trump agreed,” a White House official said after two top Democrats announced a probe into the Republican president's Friday night firing of the department's internal watchdog, Steve Linick.

The ouster is the latest in a series of moves against independent executive branch watchdogs who have found fault with the Trump administration.

A senior department official said Trump removed Steve Linick from his job on Friday but gave no reason for his ouster. In a letter to Congress, Trump said Linick, who had held the job since 2013, no longer had his full confidence and that his removal would take effect in 30 days.

Trump did not mention Linick by name in his letter.

Democrats in Congress immediately cried foul, with the chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee suggesting that Linick was fired in part in retaliation for opening an unspecified investigation into Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

"This firing is the outrageous act of a president trying to protect one of his most loyal supporters, the secretary of state, from accountability," Eliot Engel, D-NY, said in a statement.

"I have learned that the Office of the Inspector General had opened an investigation into Secretary Pompeo. Mr Linick’s firing amid such a probe strongly suggests that this is an unlawful act of retaliation."

Pompeo investigation

Engel offered no details of the alleged investigation into Pompeo, although two congressional aides said the probe involved allegations that Pompeo may have improperly treated staff.

Linick's office has issued several reports critical of the department’s handling of personnel matters during the Trump administration, including accusing some of political appointees of retaliating against career officials.

"If Inspector General Linick was fired because he was conducting an investigation of conduct by Secretary Pompeo, the Senate cannot let this stand," said Senator Chris Murphy, D-Conn.

"The Senate Foreign Relations Committee must get to bottom of what happened here."

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi also condemned Linick's ouster, saying he had been "punished for honourably performing his duty to protect the Constitution and our national security."