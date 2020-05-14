US President Donald Trump on Thursday said that producing F-35 fighter jets is able due to his good relations with producer countries and hinted that he may move to bring more of the F-35 supply chain to the country.

Trump, who made the remarks during an interview with Fox Business Network’s Maria Bartiromo, said the US makes parts for F-35 jet all over the world and cited challenges of global cooperation.

"Look, we make F-35s — very important, the greatest jet in the world — where the main body of the jet is made in Turkey and then it's sent here,” Trump said.

“Now we have good relations with President Erdogan ... What happens if we don’t have. Are they going to say 'we are not gonna give you this, and now we have to gear up,'" Trump added.

The US military originally partnered with eight other countries to produce the advanced aircraft for itself as well as participating nations: Australia, Canada, Denmark, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Turkey and the United Kingdom.