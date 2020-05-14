'Inequality' is an insurgent word pervading popular and policy discourse since the 2008 financial crisis. From discussions surrounding Occupy Wall Street to Thomas Piketty’s widely acclaimed book ‘Capital’ (centered around income inequality), the concept of social, economic and political inequality rears its head in several contexts.

While some British politicians have implied – and the New York governor has referred to – the virus as ‘the great equaliser’, others have called it the inequality virus revealing the sharp equity gradient in societies globally.

While income inequality alone is a definite fault-line through which the coronavirus is expressing its devastation, a nuanced narrative is emerging through the statistics coming out of countries with marginalised ‘ethnic minorities’ like the United Kingdom and the United States.

These stories are diverse but share some core themes which point to disparities in survival which follow ‘racial’ or ethnic lines.

Available statistics are often rudimentary but aggregated data from some US states which have accounted for race and ethnicity are gradually emerging. These (as of April 30th) reveal a disturbing picture that black Americans across most states are experiencing coronavirus related deaths at ‘elevated rates, relative to their population, in 31 of the 39 jurisdictions’ as analysed by the APM research lab.

Interestingly, a similar trend is noted in the UK. A recent analysis of four datasets reveal that the black, Asian and Minority Ethnic (BAME) communities have experienced disproportionately higher deaths among NHS staff as well as hospital and community deaths from the coronavirus.

Remarkably, the first 10 doctors to die from the coronavirus in the UK were all from minority communities.

These statistics are jarring, but come as no surprise. Racial and ethnic minority groupings face increased risk from coronavirus related death and illness (morbidity and mortality) through three major downstream pathways: increased direct exposure to the virus, poorer baseline health status including increased chronic conditions and finally through less accessible and lower quality healthcare.

As decontextualised risk factors it may seem logical that interventions at these levels would lead to health improvements and hopefully lower overall risk when faced with a future pandemic.

The problem though, is that these ‘risks’, like the coronavirus, are not neutral functions of nature or inevitable biology. They are a consequence of upstream determinants which are very much influenced by human intent.

It could be argued that these poor health outcomes in ‘ethnic minority’ groupings could be accounted for by a lower socioeconomic status - since a poorer health status and lower income levels have well established associations.

However, US studies around the ‘racial opportunity gap’ show us that when each income level is analysed, health disparities between black Americans and white racial groupings persist. Many of the upstream factors accounting for this are related to spatial issues linked to segregation.

Health inequalities have been proven to follow ‘racial’ lines through various, and often interlinked pathways both at an individual level - through the individual experience of racial discrimination having a proven direct effect on health - as well as at the structural level.

Structural rot

Structural racism that perpetuates health inequalities have some similarities when looking at the US and the UK. These root issues include “education, employment, income, housing, and proximity to pollution.”

These factors place disadvantaged populations at greater risk of chronic and underlying health conditions which may allow for greater morbidity and mortality from the coronavirus.

BAME groupings, both in the US and the UK face increased exposure to the coronavirus as a result of the areas in which they live. In urban areas, these are often densely populated spaces with overcrowded housing which may face multiple environmental risks.

These areas face chronic underinvestment from both government and the private sector leading to poorer educational opportunities and weaker health systems, especially in the US where citizens don’t have the benefit of an National Health Service like the UK.

We see that black Americans and BAME populations in the UK are more likely to hold jobs which put them at greater risk to coronavirus exposure.