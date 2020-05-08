Turkey's currency faced a series of attacks from London-based financial institutions that engaged in the rapid buying of foreign currencies with Turkish lira, prompting the country's banking regulator to put a percentage cap on the currency swap.

So far three foreigh banks BNP Paribas, Citibank, and UBS have been blocked by Turkey's Banking Regulation and Supervision Agency (BRSA) from trading in lira with the country’s local banks.

Another immediate measure imposed was slimming down local banks’ outstanding currency swaps with counterparts abroad from 25 percent to 10 percent, BRSA said on Sunday.

But how does currency manipulation work?

Governments sell their own currencies to buy foreign currencies. By doing this, the export-oriented countries want to ensure their currencies don’t strengthen against strong currencies like the dollar, pound or euro, so they could benefit from the volume of their exports and avoid surplus reduction. Likewise if a country imports more than it exports and therefore has a trade deficit, it prefers to keep its currency stronger so that it can purchase products from other countries relatively cheaply.

In Turkey's case, what financial institutions in London did was buy Turkish lira on credit and use that money to buy US dollars. Then they purchased other currencies with the dollars that were essentially brought with Turkish lira. In this cycle, the lira begins losing its value in the market.

Speaking to TRT World, Dr Mevlut Tatliyer from Istanbul Medipol University’s economics and finance department, said such a manipulation is not new to Turkey.

In March 2019, he said, London-based investment banks had defaulted in dollar transactions and they stooped low by speculating over the lira.

"The speculators tried to buy dollars in exchange for liras and on the account of having no money to buy liras at the first place," said Tatliyer, who is also a researcher at Istanbul-based think tank SETA.

While the game of currency manipulation was going on against Turkey in London, the country was bracing for local elections. But several London-based institutions had already purchased large amounts of US dollars using on-credit liras. Once the elections were over, they could not find Turkish lira because Turkey's financial regulator, the NRSA, had already taken measures against the exchanges that had led to the depreciation of the lira.

Those foreign banks landed in default and they tried to find Turkish lira in the London market with interest rates exceeding 1,000 percent.

Is it just the Turkish lira that is being manipulated?

Tatliyer said almost every developing country deals with currency manipulation as they often land in situations when their currencies suddenly begin to lose value against the dollar.

Since the coronavirus started to hit the global economy, the Turkish lira has depreciated by 15 percent. Tatliyer said currency manipulation has only 2-3 percent impact on the Lira and is not the sole reason why the currency was losing value against the dollar.

“In the time of coronavirus, there is an incredible capital outflow from developing countries to America,” he said, adding that that factor is one of the main reasons why many currencies are weakening.

When asked whether Turkey is completely at the mercy of investors, Tatliyer said: “The fact is as much as we need investors, they need us in the same way.”

Tatliyer expects the Turkish lira will make a significant recovery against the dollar by the summer.