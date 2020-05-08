With tensions between the two countries still high, US President Donald Trump and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin discussed pandemic and other strategically important issues between the two countries over the phone on Thursday, May 7.

A landmark nuclear treaty New START, signed in 2010 under the Obama administration, which limits the number of nuclear missiles, is set to expire in 2021 and time is running out for a new treaty.

Earlier this year in March US President Donald Trump announced on Twitter: “A bold new trilateral arms control initiative with China and Russia.”

The US is seeking to negotiate a new treaty that would include the Chinese, Russian and American nuclear arsenal, something that Moscow and Beijing have so far rejected.

In a statement, the White House said the two leaders spoke of “effective arms control”. A Kremlin statement of the phone call made no mention of that, and spoke of “maintaining strategic stability”.

The divisions lay bare that the two countries are far from coming to a mutual agreement.

Coronavirus cooperation

Russia and the US have consistently had the highest levels of confirmed coronavirus cases in recent days. Russia’s rate of growth looks set to surpass Spain which has almost 260,000 cases.

In the conversation between the two leaders, a White House statement said that: “[The] United States is working hard to care for Americans at home and is also ready to provide assistance to any country in need, including Russia.”

The Kremlin confirmed the US account stating that “the US President offered to send a consignment of medical equipment to Russia” however, did not confirm whether Russia would accept such an offer.