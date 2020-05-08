Riyadh is looking to make budget cuts to counter the impact of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and falling oil prices.

In December, before the spread of the virus, Saudi planners had produced a budget based on a per barrel oil price of $60.

As of the time of publication, Brent Crude was trading at just under $25 a barrel, a consequence of falling global demand as countries implement lockdowns and their economies contract.

Low oil prices are also a result of the oil price war initiated by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman against Russia. Riyadh had hoped to flood the market with cheap oil in the hope that Moscow would find it unsustainable to maintain its output.

The move has helped contribute to the glut in oil supply, and all but guarantees low oil prices for the coming year, thereby hitting the Saudi bottom line.

Further adding to the woes for Saudi Arabia is the ban on pilgrims introduced to help stem the tide of the coronavirus outbreak.

The combined impact of low oil prices and the absence of cash brought in by pilgrims means Riyadh has no choice but to tighten its purse strings.

While states, like the US and the UK, have been able to temporarily avoid austerity measures and opt for stimulus spending instead, Saudi Arabia does not have the option of propping up its economy in a similar manner.

The country does not want to burn through its foreign currency reserves, which are down to $473 billion from a high of $746 billion in 2014.