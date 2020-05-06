WORLD
3 MIN READ
Netanyahu may form Israel government - Supreme Court
Unanimous decision, released just before midnight, ends a more than year-long political stalemate and prevents the country from plunging into a fourth consecutive election in just over a year.
Netanyahu may form Israel government - Supreme Court
After battling to three inconclusive elections, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (L) and his rival-turned-partner Benny Gantz (R) announced their “emergency” government last month. / AFP
May 6, 2020

Israel's Supreme Court ruled on Wednesday that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu may form a new government while under indictment for corruption charges, clearing the way for him and his main rival to join together in a controversial power-sharing deal.

The unanimous decision, released just before midnight, ended a more than year-long political stalemate and prevented the country from plunging into a fourth consecutive election in just over a year. Netanyahu and his rival-turned-partner, Benny Gantz, said they expected their coalition to be sworn into office next week.

After battling to three inconclusive elections, Netanyahu and Gantz announced their “emergency” government last month, saying they would put aside their rivalry to steer the country through the coronavirus crisis.

But critics and good-government groups said their deal was illegal and challenged it in the Supreme Court. In particular, they objected to the creation of a new position of “alternate prime minister, ” a post that will allow Netanyahu to remain in office throughout his corruption trial.

Over two days this week, the court looked at two questions: whether an indicted politician can be given authority to form a new government, and whether their power-sharing deal — which includes new legislation — was legal.

Recommended

In its decision, the 11-judge panel rejected all of the challenges.

"We did not find any legal reason to prevent MK Netanyahu from forming a government,” the court said.

“The legal conclusion we reached does not diminish the severity of the pending charges against MK Netanyahu for violations of moral integrity and the difficulty derived from the tenure of a prime minister accused of criminal activity,” it added.

The judges ruled that while the coalition deal presents significant legal difficulties, the court would not interfere in its contents following changes submitted by Netanyahu and Gantz.

Eliad Shraga, a lawyer representing one of the petitioners against the coalition deal, expressed disappointment but said he would respect the decision. "We will continue to raise the flag of morality,” he told Channel 12 news.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon
Erdogan, Trump discuss Gaza and bilateral ties in phone call
Trump sets Sunday deadline for Hamas to accept Gaza deal, warns of 'last chance' before more attacks
Malaysia seeks Türkiye's help to bring home volunteers after Israeli attack on Gaza flotilla
Indonesia suspends TikTok licence over failure to share data
US judge dismisses lawsuit accusing UNRWA of funding Hamas
Sarah Mullally appointed first woman to lead Church of England
Syria goes to the polls: A primer on the first post-Assad electoral exercise
Manchester synagogue attack victim accidentally shot by officers – police
Israel illegally intercepts final Gaza-bound flotilla boat as far-right minister mocks activists
Putin warns Europe as world enters 'polycentric era'
Luxembourg’s grand duke to step down after 25 years, son set to succeed throne
Ecuador president says key gang leader with $1M bounty recaptured in Colombia
Munich airport reopens after drone disruption amid growing European security fears
Turkish President Erdogan marks 838th anniversary of Jerusalem's recapture
Russia open to Trump's Gaza peace plan but Palestinian statehood is key: Putin