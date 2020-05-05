Turkey on Tuesday repatriated one of its nationals who is suffering from the coronavirus but was unable to get treatment in Sudan.

Mehmet Hanefi Aydin, 55, was sent home from a hospital in Sudan although he tested positive for the virus.

Aydin returned from Khartoum via an ambulance plane after his children pleaded for help on social media.

After arriving in Istanbul, he was taken to Marmara University Pendik Training and Research Hospital.

Turkey's number of ICU and ventilator patients drop, and a total of 73,285 people have recovered so far from the Covid-19 in Turkey, including 5,119 registered, the country's health minister said on Tuesday.