Brazil hit a record for daily coronavirus deaths on Tuesday, indicating that the nation is still in the thick of its battle against the virus, even as some areas of the country are beginning to open up.

According to the Health Ministry, there have been 6,935 new cases of the novel coronavirus in Brazil since Monday evening and 600 new deaths. The previous record of 474 deaths came on April 28.

The nation has now tallied 114,715 confirmed cases of the virus and 7,921 deaths, the ministry said, making it by far the hardest-hit country in Latin America. New cases increased roughly 6.4 percent from Monday evening, while deaths increased roughly 8.2 percent.

The states with the most cases in descending order are Sao Paulo and Rio de Janeiro in the southeast and Ceara in the northeast, where capital city Fortaleza will enter a full lockdown on Friday.

In comments to reporters on Tuesday evening, Health Ministry Subsecretary Wanderson Oliveira emphasised that new deaths had not necessarily occurred since the previous day, but were officially recognized during that time period. He said there are over 100,000 tests conducted by private labs that have not been officially registered by the government.

Northeastern city is nation's first to enter lockdown

The capital of tropical Maranhao state ground largely to a halt on Tuesday, becoming the first major Brazilian city to enter a lockdown in the hopes of preventing the coronavirus pandemic from overwhelming the health care system of one of the country's poorest states.

Some 1.5 million people in São Luís and three neighboring cities have been confined to their homes, except for a handful of essential tasks, like buying groceries and visiting pharmacies. The vast majority of businesses have been shuttered, as have schools and public transport. Parks are closed, and resi dents cannot go out to exercise.

Hours after the order went into effect, Maranhão state's health secretary said the capital city looked like a “ghost town.” Almost no one was on the main streets, according to Carlos Eduardo Lula. Police manned roadblocks on the main avenues, and those wishing to pass through had to prove that they held essential jobs or had a receipt from a supermarket or pharmacy run.

The decree from Gov. Flávio Dino will last 10 days to begin with and applies to one-fifth the state’s population.

The order comes despite President Jair Bolsonaro's insistence that only the elderly and other high-risk populations should stay home.

The president and his followers have repeatedly criticised local leaders who imposed more stringent restrictions in the face of surging coronavirus cases. For most people, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with health problems, it can cause more severe illness and lead to death.

Though not as restrictive as some orders seen in parts of Asia, Dino’s decree is meant to keep most people indoors as much as possible. Last week, fears of the coming closure promp ted panic buying even though supermarkets and pharmacies will remain open.

“We didn’t go for total shutdown, we have kept the basic level of activities, and we will be watching,” Dino said in a video call with The Associated Press on Tuesday.

With a population of 7.1 million, the state has confirmed 4,530 cases, the vast majority in and around São Luís. More than 270 have died. Experts say insufficient testing in Brazil means official figures are undercounts.

The lockdown order came just as those cases were overwhelming the city's hospitals, according to Lula, the state health secretary, who told the AP that the local health system had been headed toward collapse.

He defined that as having no vacancy whatsoever — a fate he hopes to avoid by increasing bed capacity and, now, by keeping people indoors.