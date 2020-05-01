TÜRKİYE
Turkish president felicitates TRT on 56th anniversary
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan congratulated the 56th anniversary of Turkish Radio and Television Corporation (TRT) by sending messages to the chairman and CEO.
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan had a video call with families who received support from volunteer groups in provinces. April 30, 2020. / AA
May 1, 2020

Turkey’s president congratulated the chairman and CEO of Turkish Radio and Television Corporation (TRT) on the company's 56th anniversary, Turkey's Communications Directorate said on Friday.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan sent a congratulatory message to Ibrahim Eren and conveyed his best wishes to all workers of TRT, read a statement by the directorate.

“I congratulate the anniversary of Turkish Radio and Television Corporation that serves our nation more than a half-century with its broadcasting approach that is reliable, accurate, unbiased and meeting the expectations of people,” Erdogan said.

He said TRT is an institution in the area of public broadcasting with its responsible and principled media understanding.

"TRT greatly contributes to social development with its publications in education, culture, art and sports," said the president.

Highlighting the importance of the corporation, Erdogan said TRT has made Turkey proud with its channels and multilingual broadcasts.

“TRT continues to announce the voice of our country to the whole world. I believe that the TRT family will go to new targets much stronger in cooperation with our other public institutions and organisations under the coordination of our communication directorate,” he said.

TRT was founded on May 1,1964 as an independent public entity under the provisions of a special law, with the aim of carrying out radio and TV broadcasts on behalf of the state.

