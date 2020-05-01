Turkey’s president congratulated the chairman and CEO of Turkish Radio and Television Corporation (TRT) on the company's 56th anniversary, Turkey's Communications Directorate said on Friday.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan sent a congratulatory message to Ibrahim Eren and conveyed his best wishes to all workers of TRT, read a statement by the directorate.

“I congratulate the anniversary of Turkish Radio and Television Corporation that serves our nation more than a half-century with its broadcasting approach that is reliable, accurate, unbiased and meeting the expectations of people,” Erdogan said.

He said TRT is an institution in the area of public broadcasting with its responsible and principled media understanding.