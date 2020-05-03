Five Indian security personnel and two suspected militants were killed in a gun battle in India-administered Kashmir, officials said.

A five-member counterinsurgency team entered a house in northwestern Handwara area where rebels were holding hostages on late Saturday and “successfully extricated the civilians,” an Indian army statement said.

The security forces came under heavy gunfire from militants and in the ensuing firefight, two militants and all the team members died, it said.

The statement did not specify how many civilians were rescued. No militant group has immediately commented and there was no independent confirmation of the hostage-taking.

A police officer said an army colonel and a major along with a police officer and two other soldiers tried to storm the hideout when they were gunned down by the militants. The officer spoke on condition of anonymity in keeping with department policy.

The officer said the reinforcement of special forces was called in and they shot dead the two militants but other two likely escaped.

New Delhi has stepped up its counterinsurgency operations across India-administered Kashmir in recent months despite a lockdown to combat the novel coronavirus. Militants fighting Indian rule have not ceased their attacks on government forces and alleged informants either.

There has also been almost daily fighting over the last several months along the rugged and mountainous highly militarised frontier that divides Kashmir between India and Pakistan.