The United States has caught no sight of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and is watching reports about his health closely, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Wednesday, adding there is a real risk of famine in the country amid the coronavirus outbreak.

North Korean media has not reported on Kim's whereabouts since he presided over a meeting on April 11, provoking intense speculation about his health and raising concerns about instability in the nuclear-armed country that could affect other North Asian countries and the United States.

"We haven't seen him. We don't have any information to report today, we're watching it closely," Pompeo told Fox News after being asked about conflicting reports about Kim's health.

Pompeo said the United States was also monitoring the situation more broadly in North Korea, given the risk presented by the coronavirus.

"There is a real risk that there will be a famine, a food shortage, inside of North Korea too," he added. "We're watching each of those things closely, as they have a real impact on our mission set, which to ultimately denuclearise North Korea."

President Donald Trump met Kim three times in 2018 and 2019 in an attempt to persuade him to give up a nuclear weapons program that threatens the United States. While talks have stalled, Trump has continued to hail Kim as a friend.